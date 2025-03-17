Webb Simpson betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Simpson has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.

Simpson has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.