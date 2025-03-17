PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson shot 1-over and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Simpson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Simpson finished 54th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Simpson's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20245472-70-71-72+1
    3/16/2023771-68-68-73-4
    3/17/20224867-67-76-70-4
    3/21/2019MC73-75+6

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Simpson has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 0.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Simpson .

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2308.3
    Greens in Regulation %18061.76%64.29%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.7
    Par Breakers18220.26%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.14%15.48%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 11-under and finished 16th in that event.
    • Simpson collected 183 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.100-1.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3210.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.5761.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.2990.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1440.993

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4872-64-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-68-72-7--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1666-70-66-67-1149
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

