Webb Simpson betting profile: Valspar Championship

Webb Simpson shot 1-over and finished 54th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Simpson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Simpson finished 54th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Simpson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|3/16/2023
|7
|71-68-68-73
|-4
|3/17/2022
|48
|67-67-76-70
|-4
|3/21/2019
|MC
|73-75
|+6
Simpson's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Simpson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Simpson has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 0.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|61.76%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|182
|20.26%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.14%
|15.48%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 11-under and finished 16th in that event.
- Simpson collected 183 points last season, ranking 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.100
|-1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.321
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.576
|1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.299
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.144
|0.993
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.