4H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin finished fifth in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 8-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hadwin has played the Valspar Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2024, Hadwin finished fifth (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024568-71-68-69-8
    3/16/2023MC69-76+3
    3/17/2022764-66-70-72-12
    4/29/2021MC73-72+3
    3/21/2019MC73-71+2

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.435 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -1.643 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.246.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136297.3300.5
    Greens in Regulation %16464.00%50.69%
    Putts Per Round5428.5228.4
    Par Breakers9225.78%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.44%17.36%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • Hadwin, who has 136 points, currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.085 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.289 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.165-1.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.246-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.2260.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.068-0.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.253-1.643

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-73-71-70-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open968-66-70-66-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-69-76-73+516
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

