Adam Hadwin betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Adam Hadwin of Canada hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin finished fifth in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 8-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hadwin has played the Valspar Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2024, Hadwin finished fifth (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Hadwin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|3/16/2023
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|3/17/2022
|7
|64-66-70-72
|-12
|4/29/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|3/21/2019
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin is averaging -0.435 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -1.643 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 133rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.246.
- On the greens, Hadwin has registered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 25.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|297.3
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.00%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.52
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|92
|25.78%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.44%
|17.36%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has participated in eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- Hadwin, who has 136 points, currently sits 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.085 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.289 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.165
|-1.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.246
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.226
|0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.068
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.253
|-1.643
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|16
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.