Adam Hadwin betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.085 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.289 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.