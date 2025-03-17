PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Eric Cole hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed 33rd shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Cole's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Cole finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20243373-67-71-71-2
    3/16/2023MC74-70+2

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Cole finished 50th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -1.728 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -4.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.175.
    • On the greens, Cole's -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages 28.40 putts per round (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161294.1295.9
    Greens in Regulation %17263.33%46.30%
    Putts Per Round4528.4028.9
    Par Breakers13922.96%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.74%19.44%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 180 points, Cole currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.402 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 68th in that tournament.
    • Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.773. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he posted a 3.118 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.169, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.448-2.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.175-1.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.1030.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.326-1.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.846-4.490

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5074-71-76-74+713
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

