Eric Cole betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.402 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 68th in that tournament.

Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.773. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he posted a 3.118 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.169, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.