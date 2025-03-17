Eric Cole betting profile: Valspar Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Eric Cole hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Eric Cole looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed 33rd shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Cole's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Cole finished 33rd (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Cole's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|3/16/2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Cole finished 50th in his only finish over his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -1.728 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -4.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 ranks 163rd on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.175.
- On the greens, Cole's -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, while he averages 28.40 putts per round (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|294.1
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|63.33%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.40
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.96%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.74%
|19.44%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 180 points, Cole currently ranks 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.402 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 68th in that tournament.
- Cole produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fifth in the field at 5.773. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he posted a 3.118 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.169, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.448
|-2.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.175
|-1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.103
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.326
|-1.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.846
|-4.490
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|13
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
