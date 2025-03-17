Blades Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last four appearances, Brown has an average finish of 30th.

Out of the last four tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Brown has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last four appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

Blades Brown has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Brown is averaging -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.