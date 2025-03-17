Blades Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Blades Brown missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open. He'll be after a better outcome March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Brown's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Brown's recent performances
- In his last four appearances, Brown has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last four tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Brown has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last four appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Blades Brown has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brown is averaging -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brown is averaging 1.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|79.17%
|76.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.00%
|26.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|11.97%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Brown's best finishes
- Brown took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Brown's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 10-under and finished 26th in that event.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.719
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Brown's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.