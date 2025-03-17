PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vincent Norrman betting profile: Valspar Championship

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Vincent Norrman of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Vincent Norrman tries for a better result in the 2025 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Norrman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023MC71-76+5

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Norrman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -4.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -2.036 in his past five tournaments.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.414, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.24%.
    • On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 185th with a putts-per-round average of 30.45, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18315.6317.3
    Greens in Regulation %874.24%74.38%
    Putts Per Round18530.4531.0
    Par Breakers17719.95%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.37%12.65%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Norrman ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings with 63 points.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 4.689 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.134 mark ranked 37th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.463, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.794) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3691.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4141.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.384-1.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.793-4.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.394-2.036

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3771-65-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-70-70-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4069-76-73-72+216
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7170-67-75-73+13
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7567-68-74-77+23
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

