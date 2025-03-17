Vincent Norrman betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 4.689 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 40th in that event.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.134 mark ranked 37th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.463, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).