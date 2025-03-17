Vincent Norrman betting profile: Valspar Championship
Vincent Norrman tries for a better result in the 2025 Valspar Championship having failed to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2023.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Norrman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+5
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norrman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 317.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -4.307 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -2.036 in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (315.6 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.414, while he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.24%.
- On the greens, Norrman has registered a -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 178th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 185th with a putts-per-round average of 30.45, and he ranks 177th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|315.6
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|74.24%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|30.45
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.95%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.37%
|12.65%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Norrman ranks 130th in the FedExCup standings with 63 points.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 4.689 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he delivered a 5.114 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.134 mark ranked 37th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.463, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.794) at The American Express (January 2025), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.369
|1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.414
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.384
|-1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.793
|-4.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.394
|-2.036
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|69-76-73-72
|+2
|16
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-67-75-73
|+1
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|75
|67-68-74-77
|+2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.