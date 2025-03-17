Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 1.824 Strokes Gained: Putting.