Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship
Rafael Campos looks to fair better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over Campos' last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Campos last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Campos' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|4/29/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 1.824 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -3.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.920 this season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.693. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
- On the greens, Campos' 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|298.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|63.49%
|50.46%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.76
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|147
|22.49%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|16.20%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Campos ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express, ranking in the field at 0.610. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.580 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.070), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.920
|-2.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.693
|-1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.532
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.269
|1.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.877
|-3.023
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
