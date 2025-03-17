PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos looks to fair better in the 2025 Valspar Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over Campos' last two trips to the the Valspar Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Campos last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Campos' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-71+1
    4/29/2021MC73-70+1

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Campos has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging 1.824 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -3.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.920 this season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.693. Additionally, he ranks 170th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.49%.
    • On the greens, Campos' 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 79th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122298.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %17063.49%50.46%
    Putts Per Round7928.7628.5
    Par Breakers14722.49%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%16.20%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Campos ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings with 27 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express, ranking in the field at 0.610. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his -0.580 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos put up his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.465. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.070), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.920-2.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.693-1.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green179-0.532-0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2691.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.877-3.023

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3469-67-71-68-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

