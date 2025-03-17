Vince Whaley betting profile: Valspar Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 54th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Whaley's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Whaley finished 54th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Whaley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|3/17/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|4/29/2021
|29
|69-71-70-70
|-4
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 1.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -2.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 40th, while his 48.8% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.563.
- On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 21.99% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|309.8
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|63.89%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.08
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.99%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.19%
|10.71%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- As of now, Whaley has collected 75 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.740.
- Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.067.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.755.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.711, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.076
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.563
|-1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.039
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.095
|1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.583
|-2.122
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-69-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|74-68-68-71
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.