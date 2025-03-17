PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 54th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Whaley's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In 2024, Whaley finished 54th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Whaley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20245470-72-71-72+1
    3/17/2022MC74-69+1
    4/29/20212969-71-70-70-4

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of 1.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging -2.122 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Whaley .

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076 this season (112th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.8 yards) ranks 40th, while his 48.8% driving accuracy average ranks 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley ranks 160th on TOUR with a mark of -0.563.
    • On the greens, Whaley has registered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08. He has broken par 21.99% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40309.8307.7
    Greens in Regulation %16563.89%55.95%
    Putts Per Round1528.0827.9
    Par Breakers15321.99%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.19%10.71%

    Whaley's best finishes

    • Whaley has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • As of now, Whaley has collected 75 points, which ranks him 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 34th in the field at 0.740.
    • Whaley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.067.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.755.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.711, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.076-0.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.563-1.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.039-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0951.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.583-2.122

    Whaley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-72-71-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6973-71-69-77+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2371-68-73-65-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4170-63-66-72-1312
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3368-69-69-70-423
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-71-73-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6365-71-72-71-14
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-66-68-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6768-68-75-72-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-69-67-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5574-68-68-71-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship567-68-67-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-68-63-71-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7269-68-75-68E3
    January 16-19The American Express6470-68-69-72-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3273-71-70-75+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-67-67-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1668-70-67-68-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

