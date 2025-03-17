Vince Whaley betting profile: Valspar Championship

Whaley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Whaley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 13-under.

Off the tee, Vince Whaley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 1.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.