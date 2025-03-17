Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five events, Hovland has an average finish of 29th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hovland has an average of -2.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.