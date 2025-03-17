Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland placed 33rd in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a 6-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Hovland last played at the Valspar Championship in 2022, finishing 33rd with a score of 6-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hovland's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|33
|69-70-68-71
|-6
|4/29/2021
|3
|69-69-68-65
|-13
Hovland's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hovland has an average finish of 29th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hovland has an average of -2.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of -1.440 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season, which ranked 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 18th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.458, while he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.84%.
- On the greens, Hovland registered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 44th on TOUR, while he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He broke par 26.02% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|305.1
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.84%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|37
|26.02%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.62%
|14.29%
Hovland's best finishes
- Last season Hovland took part in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 82.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Hovland's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
- Hovland ranked 57th in the FedExCup standings with 854 points last season.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.483 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 46th in that event).
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.507
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.514
|-1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.269
|-2.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.721
|-1.440
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-75-67-68
|-4
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|70-63-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|133
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|69-71-65-66
|-13
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|70-69-68-70
|-15
|23
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-70-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.