Viktor Hovland betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Viktor Hovland placed 33rd in the Valspar Championship in 2022, shooting a 6-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hovland has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Hovland last played at the Valspar Championship in 2022, finishing 33rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hovland's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/20223369-70-68-71-6
    4/29/2021369-69-68-65-13

    Hovland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hovland has an average finish of 29th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Viktor Hovland has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hovland has an average of -2.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of -1.440 in his past five tournaments.
    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.507 last season, which ranked 13th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranked 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 18th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.458, while he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.84%.
    • On the greens, Hovland registered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 44th on TOUR, while he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He broke par 26.02% of the time (37th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55305.1294.4
    Greens in Regulation %8367.84%59.52%
    Putts Per Round3928.5829.9
    Par Breakers3726.02%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.62%14.29%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • Last season Hovland took part in 17 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 82.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Hovland's best performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 15-under and finished second in that event.
    • Hovland ranked 57th in the FedExCup standings with 854 points last season.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where his 5.483 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 0.985. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948, his best mark last season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 46th in that event).
    • Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.785) in August 2024 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5070.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4581.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.514-1.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.269-2.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.721-1.440

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-69-68-69-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-75-67-68-4--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship270-63-66-66-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-71-71-73-2133
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1269-71-65-66-130
    January 2-5The Sentry3670-69-68-70-1523
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2265-70-73-70-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC73-76+5--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

