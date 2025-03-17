Steven Fisk betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.697 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.434 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.797 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.717), which ranked 47th in the field.