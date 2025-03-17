Steven Fisk betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk hits the links in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a fourth-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fisk has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Steven Fisk has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fisk is averaging -3.317 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fisk has an average of -0.620 in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.801 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fisk sports a -0.175 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 74.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk's -1.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 183rd this season, and his 30.62 putts-per-round average ranks 187th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|314.9
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|74.34%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|187
|30.62
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|166
|21.16%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|11.90%
|12.15%
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Fisk, who has 121 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.697 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.434 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 1.797 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.717), which ranked 47th in the field.
- Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.801
|2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.175
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.130
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.184
|-3.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.428
|-0.620
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.