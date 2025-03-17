Victor Perez betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Victor Perez will play March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 18th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 12-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Perez's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Perez's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|3/16/2023
|45
|70-71-75-70
|+2
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Perez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 0.119 in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.305, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 70th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.1
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.52%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.66%
|9.72%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Perez's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
- Perez's 654 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.084
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.305
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.126
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.482
|0.119
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|69-71-66-67
|-7
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
