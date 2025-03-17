PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez will play March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 18th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting 12-under at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Perez at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Perez's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Perez's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-73+3
    3/16/20234570-71-75-70+2

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Perez has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Perez has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Perez has an average of 0.119 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 last season, which ranked 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Perez ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.305, while he ranked 61st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 70th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.1304.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.52%70.49%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.8
    Par Breakers14622.53%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.66%9.72%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 69.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Perez's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
    • Perez's 654 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.546 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez posted his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.744. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.309), which ranked second in the field.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0841.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3050.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.033-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.126-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4820.119

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3369-71-66-67-7--
    January 16-19The American Express3469-69-68-69-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7267-69-72-76E3
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1868-68-66-70-1243

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

