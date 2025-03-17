Ben Kohles betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Valspar Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Kohles' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 1.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
- On the greens, Kohles' 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 48th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|296.7
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|71.94%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|27.78%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.61%
|13.89%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 86 points, Kohles currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.112, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.297
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.104
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.181
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.535
|1.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.548
|1.108
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.