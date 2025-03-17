Ben Kohles betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976 (he finished 21st in that event).

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.112, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.