PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Valspar Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Kohles' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC78-71+7

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
    • Ben Kohles has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 1.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.104.
    • On the greens, Kohles' 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 48th. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143296.7293.4
    Greens in Regulation %2771.94%58.73%
    Putts Per Round4828.4528.3
    Par Breakers4827.78%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.61%13.89%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 86 points, Kohles currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.131 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.112, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2970.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.104-0.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.181-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5351.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.5481.108

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66
    January 16-19The American Express2170-65-72-66-1537
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-68-70-65-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open3469-68-71-67-1312
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW