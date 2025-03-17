Braden Thornberry betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -1.225 mark ranked in the field.

Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.561.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.043. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.965, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.