Braden Thornberry betting profile: Valspar Championship
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry takes the course in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Thornberry's first time playing at the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Thornberry's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Thornberry has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thornberry has an average of -4.291 in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|60.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|19.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|14.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's best finishes
- Thornberry participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his -1.225 mark ranked in the field.
- Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.561.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.043. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.965, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Thornberry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.864) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.291
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
