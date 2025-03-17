Kevin Roy betting profile: Valspar Championship
Kevin Roy shot 5-under and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Roy's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 5-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In 2024, Roy finished 12th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Roy's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|3/16/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Roy's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Roy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Roy has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Roy has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Roy is averaging -0.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy is averaging 1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 this season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 31st, while his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Roy sports a 0.190 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Roy's 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 26.90% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|311.2
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|73.39%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.11
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|73
|26.90%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|11.99%
|12.39%
Roy's best finishes
- While Roy has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- As of now, Roy has compiled 153 points, which ranks him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.726. He finished 17th in that event.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.207. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.382.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Roy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.801 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Roy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.600
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.190
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.110
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.025
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.705
|1.555
Roy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|18
|71-66-66-69
|-16
|47
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
