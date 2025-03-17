Kevin Roy betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.726. He finished 17th in that event.

Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.207. He finished 45th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy's best effort this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.382.

At The American Express in January 2025, Roy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.801 (his best mark this season), which ranked 22nd in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.