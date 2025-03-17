Trevor Cone betting profile: Valspar Championship
Trevor Cone is a part of the field for the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Cone has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 65th, posting a score of 7-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Cone's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|65
|73-69-77-72
|+7
Cone's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cone has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Cone finished 54th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Trevor Cone has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cone is averaging -4.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's best Strokes Gained performances
Cone's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
