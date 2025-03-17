Trevor Cone betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Cone has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Cone finished 54th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Trevor Cone has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cone is averaging -2.479 Strokes Gained: Putting.