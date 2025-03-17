PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Richard Hoey ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hoey has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 54th, posting a score of 1-over.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoey's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20245467-71-69-78+1

    Hoey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 28th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoey has an average of -5.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 57th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.332, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.99%.
    • On the greens, Hoey has registered a -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 186th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 188th with a putts-per-round average of 30.68, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 27.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34310.7303.5
    Greens in Regulation %973.99%55.21%
    Putts Per Round18830.6830.6
    Par Breakers6827.02%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%14.24%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Hoey has 58 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 4.055.
    • Hoey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.240. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127. He finished 25th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.051), which ranked in the field.
    • Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.7253.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.3321.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.205-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting186-1.550-5.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.697-0.789

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-70-68-66-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4567-70-69-73-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-66-69-69-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-64-70-72-55
    January 16-19The American Express5865-63-74-76-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2566-69-68-70-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-70-68-1418
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3373-69-78-66-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

