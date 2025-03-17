Richard Hoey betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent competition at THE PLAYERS Championship, Richard Hoey ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 seeking a higher finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hoey has played the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 54th, posting a score of 1-over.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoey's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 28th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoey has an average of -5.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -0.789 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.725, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 34th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 57th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.332, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.99%.
- On the greens, Hoey has registered a -1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 186th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 188th with a putts-per-round average of 30.68, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 27.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|310.7
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|73.99%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|30.68
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|68
|27.02%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|14.24%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Hoey has 58 points, placing him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 4.055.
- Hoey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.240. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.051), which ranked in the field.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.725
|3.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.332
|1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.205
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-1.550
|-5.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.697
|-0.789
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|18
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
