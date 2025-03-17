Richard Hoey betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking second in the field at 4.055.

Hoey produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.240. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.127. He finished 25th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.051), which ranked in the field.