4H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup finished 61st in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 2-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Gotterup has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 61st.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246168-73-75-70+2

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has an average of 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging -1.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.236 mark (132nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 24.40% of the time (111th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27312.0314.0
    Greens in Regulation %1972.95%56.94%
    Putts Per Round14429.3528.1
    Par Breakers11124.40%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.32%10.65%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • With 73 points, Gotterup currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.207 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.881), which ranked in the field.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 49th in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.187-1.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.236-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.554-1.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0901.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.887-1.260

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1663-70-70-70-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

