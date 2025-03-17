Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valspar Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup has an average of 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.