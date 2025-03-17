Chris Gotterup betting profile: Valspar Championship
Chris Gotterup finished 61st in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 2-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Gotterup has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 61st.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 1.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -1.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.187 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.236 mark (132nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.35. He has broken par 24.40% of the time (111th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|312.0
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|72.95%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.35
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|111
|24.40%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.32%
|10.65%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- With 73 points, Gotterup currently sits 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 0.207 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.881), which ranked in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 49th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.187
|-1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.236
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.554
|-1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.090
|1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.887
|-1.260
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
