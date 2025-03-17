Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 looking for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Fleetwood's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Fleetwood last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of 8-under.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Fleetwood's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|3/17/2022
|16
|67-68-68-71
|-10
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fleetwood is averaging 0.448 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 4.121 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 last season (35th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, while his 73.4% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 92nd on TOUR with an average of 0.099 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 92nd last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.29%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.99%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.28%
|11.11%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- Fleetwood took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he shot 18-under and finished second.
- Fleetwood's 1223 points last season ranked him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.769.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379 (his best mark last season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.302
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.099
|2.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.040
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.659
|4.121
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|2
|67-64-69-66
|-18
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-69-70-69
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-67-71-67
|-9
|0
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|71-70-67-70
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|75-68-69-68
|-8
|250
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|75-72-69-68
|-4
|115
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.