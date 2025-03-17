Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.

Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.769.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379 (his best mark last season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.