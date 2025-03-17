PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Fleetwood's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 9-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Fleetwood last played at the Valspar Championship in 2023, finishing third with a score of 8-under.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/2023368-69-69-70-8
    3/17/20221667-68-68-71-10

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 0.448 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 4.121 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 last season (35th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, while his 73.4% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 92nd on TOUR with an average of 0.099 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.29%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 92nd last season, while he averaged 28.93 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4303.2
    Greens in Regulation %9367.29%57.22%
    Putts Per Round7828.9329.1
    Par Breakers16021.99%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.28%11.11%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • Fleetwood took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he shot 18-under and finished second.
    • Fleetwood's 1223 points last season ranked him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.563. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.769.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood put up his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.500.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379 (his best mark last season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3021.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0992.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.218-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0400.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6594.121

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition267-64-69-66-18--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-70-68-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-69-70-69-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2070-67-71-67-90
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2271-70-67-70-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational575-68-69-68-8250
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1175-72-69-68-4115
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1471-66-75-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

