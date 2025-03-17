Tom Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
Tom Kim will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 42nd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting even-par at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Kim is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging -0.879 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.537 average that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 26.98% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|307.2
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|69.84%
|52.16%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.33
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|26.98%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|17.99%
|16.36%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Kim has 243 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.093 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.168 (he finished 65th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.179 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.001
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.537
|1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.232
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.387
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.081
|0.133
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
