4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

    Tom Kim will appear March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 42nd in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting even-par at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Kim is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Kim has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging -0.879 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.2 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.537 average that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 69.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranks 141st. He has broken par 26.98% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53307.2300.0
    Greens in Regulation %6869.84%52.16%
    Putts Per Round14129.3329.4
    Par Breakers6926.98%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance16717.99%16.36%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim has 243 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.093 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.168 (he finished 65th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.179 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0010.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5371.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.232-0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.387-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0810.133

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am769-65-68-70-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-66-72-73-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4473-72-73-73+316
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4270-73-69-76E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

