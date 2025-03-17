Tom Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.093 mark ranked 14th in the field.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.168 (he finished 65th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.179 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked ninth in the field.