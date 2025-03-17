Tim Widing betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Tim Widing enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 45th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Widing is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Widing's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Widing has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Widing has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tim Widing has averaged 322.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Widing has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Widing is averaging -1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.070 ranks 111th on TOUR this season, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Widing ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.431.
- On the greens, Widing's -0.877 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 180th on TOUR this season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranks 123rd. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (120th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|323.8
|322.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|67.86%
|69.23%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|120
|23.81%
|24.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|15.38%
Widing's best finishes
- Widing, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- As of now, Widing has compiled 6 points, which ranks him 193rd in the FedExCup standings.
Widing's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Widing's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Widing's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he posted a 1.839 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Widing's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.243. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Widing recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.315 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Widing recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.070
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.431
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.035
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.877
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.343
|-1.091
Widing's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.