Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valspar Championship
Thriston Lawrence will appear in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 54th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Lawrence's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Off the tee, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence is averaging -1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lawrence has an average of -3.047 in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.58%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.63%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's best finishes
- Lawrence took part in seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Lawrence delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.047
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lawrence's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|4
|71-74-65-68
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.