Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.