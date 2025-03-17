Thriston Lawrence betting profile: Valspar Championship

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Thriston Lawrence will appear in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 54th-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Lawrence's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lawrence has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lawrence has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Thriston Lawrence has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence is averaging -1.032 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lawrence has an average of -3.047 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lawrence .

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %-64.58%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.5
    Par Breakers-23.26%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.63%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's best finishes

    • Lawrence took part in seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Lawrence's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.

    Lawrence's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 1.367 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Lawrence's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.740.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lawrence's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.850 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Lawrence delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.915, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Lawrence delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.047

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lawrence's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-67-70-69-8--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship471-74-65-68-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5972-65-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5467-70-68-73-104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

