Mar 17, 2025

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Thorbjørn Olesen enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Olesen has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Olesen's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC70-76+4

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81302.1301.0
    Greens in Regulation %15863.77%50.35%
    Putts Per Round8728.9829.9
    Par Breakers6425.23%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance16417.01%14.93%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen participated in 17 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Olesen's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 14th at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
    • Olesen collected 170 points last season, placing 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.372-0.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0221.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.200-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.251-0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.101-0.334

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-1373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1671-69-71-61-1229
    May 16-19PGA Championship5369-71-69-70-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-68-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6169-68-71-68-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3968-68-69-67-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship4372-73-76-71+816
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1471-68-66-68-11--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4970-67-68-72-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

