Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valspar Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Valspar Championship after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Olesen has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Olesen's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|70-76
|+4
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging -0.334 Strokes Gained: Total.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.1
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|63.77%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.98
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|17.01%
|14.93%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen participated in 17 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Olesen's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 14th at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
- Olesen collected 170 points last season, placing 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.372
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.022
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.200
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.251
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.101
|-0.334
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-137
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|16
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|71-68-66-68
|-11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.