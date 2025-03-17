Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Valspar Championship

Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Olesen has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.