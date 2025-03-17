Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.750.

Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 3.555 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 68th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rosenmueller's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 0.721 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Rosenmueller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.041), which ranked in the field.