Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Valspar Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller is in the field for the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Rosenmueller is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Rosenmueller has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Rosenmueller has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Thomas Rosenmueller has averaged 303.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has an average of -1.880 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rosenmueller has an average of -3.276 in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.7 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rosenmueller sports a 0.045 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rosenmueller's -0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranks 175th.
Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.750.
- Rosenmueller's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 3.555 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 68th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rosenmueller's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he produced a 0.721 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Rosenmueller delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.041), which ranked in the field.
- Rosenmueller posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.104) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Rosenmueller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|68-69-70-68
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-69-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|71-67-74-70
|-2
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
