Thomas Detry betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five events, Detry has finished first once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.