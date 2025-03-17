PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Detry betting profile: Valspar Championship

    When he takes the course March 20-23, Thomas Detry will look to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Detry at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Detry finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2024).
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Detry's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241769-71-69-71-4

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Detry has finished first once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Detry is averaging 1.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.545 this season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, while his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.281. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.80%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1302.6
    Greens in Regulation %9468.80%57.29%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.5
    Par Breakers8826.28%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.96%15.97%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 843 points, Detry currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 4.692 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.434 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5451.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.281-1.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.034-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4891.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7181.790

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103
    January 2-5The Sentry567-65-65-71-24267
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5367-68-71-68-66
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1571-71-71-74-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4869-70-72-70-713
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open166-64-65-65-24500
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5376-71-75-75+912
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-68+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

