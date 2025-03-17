Thomas Detry betting profile: Valspar Championship
When he takes the course March 20-23, Thomas Detry will look to build upon his last performance in the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Detry finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his only appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2024).
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Detry's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Detry has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 1.811 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Detry is averaging 1.790 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.545 this season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, while his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 135th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.281. Additionally, he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.80%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|68.80%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|88
|26.28%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.96%
|15.97%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win along with two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 843 points, Detry currently ranks sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 4.692 mark ranked third in the field.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.048.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.740.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.434 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.545
|1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.281
|-1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.034
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.489
|1.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.718
|1.790
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|5
|67-65-65-71
|-24
|267
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|6
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|71-71-71-74
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|69-70-72-70
|-7
|13
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|66-64-65-65
|-24
|500
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|53
|76-71-75-75
|+9
|12
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.