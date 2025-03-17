Taylor Moore betting profile: Valspar Championship
After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2024, Taylor Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Moore has entered the Valspar Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 8-under.
- Moore finished 12th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Moore's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|3/16/2023
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|3/17/2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging 1.439 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 3.964 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.540, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 37th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.344 average that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|310.2
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|69.87%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.12
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|78
|26.71%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.74%
|12.50%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Moore has 230 points, placing him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563 (he finished seventh in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.518, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.540
|2.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.344
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.484
|1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.157
|1.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.523
|3.964
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|63-67-72-66
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
