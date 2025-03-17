PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Valspar Championship

    After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2024, Taylor Moore has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Moore has entered the Valspar Championship three times recently, with one win, an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Moore finished 12th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Moore's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241269-73-69-68-5
    3/16/2023171-67-69-67-10
    3/17/2022MC71-74+3

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging 1.439 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 3.964 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.540, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.2 yards) ranks 37th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 69th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore owns a -0.344 average that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37310.2309.7
    Greens in Regulation %6769.87%57.78%
    Putts Per Round11929.1229.0
    Par Breakers7826.71%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.74%12.50%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Moore has 230 points, placing him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.518, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5402.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.344-1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.4841.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1571.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.5233.964

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1163-67-72-66-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3568-73-68-66-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-72+4--
    January 16-19The American Express767-68-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5674-71-69-80+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2273-68-70-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open965-69-68-68-1475
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3468-71-67-69-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4269-68-71-68-812
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3371-68-73-74-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

