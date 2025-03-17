Taylor Moore betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.025.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.563 (he finished seventh in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 4.001 mark ranked second in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.518, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.