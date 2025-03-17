Paul Peterson betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his last tournament at the Puerto Rico Open, Paul Peterson concluded the weekend at 16-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 looking for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Peterson's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Peterson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 16-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Peterson has averaged 273.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Peterson is averaging 0.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson is averaging -3.052 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 this season (132nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.4 yards) ranks 185th, while his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Peterson ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.575.
- On the greens, Peterson has registered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 47th with a putts-per-round average of 28.44. He has broken par 23.26% of the time (131st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|284.4
|273.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|69.10%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.44
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.26%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.03%
|8.80%
Peterson's best finishes
- Peterson has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Peterson has 96 points, ranking him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.863. He missed the cut in that event.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 4.207 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.450.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Peterson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.750, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Peterson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.164
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.575
|-2.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.061
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.249
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.551
|-3.052
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
