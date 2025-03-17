Paul Peterson betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.863. He missed the cut in that event.

Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 4.207 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.450.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Peterson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.750, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.