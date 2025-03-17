PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will compete in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 38th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over the last two times Lower has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024W/D77+6
    3/16/2023MC73-72+3

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -2.207 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 129th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 28.11 putts per round (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129298.1292.5
    Greens in Regulation %12966.98%43.65%
    Putts Per Round1828.1128.9
    Par Breakers3529.01%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.05%15.87%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
    • Currently, Lower has 186 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a -0.372 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376 (he finished 37th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking 28th in the field at 0.775. In that event, he finished third.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.459-1.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.127-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.427-1.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6600.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.099-2.207

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-72-74-69-48
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3872-71-71-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW