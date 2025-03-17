Justin Lower betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a -0.372 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376 (he finished 37th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking 28th in the field at 0.775. In that event, he finished third.

At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.