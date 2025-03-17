Justin Lower betting profile: Valspar Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will compete in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 38th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over the last two times Lower has entered the Valspar Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|W/D
|77
|+6
|3/16/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -2.207 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.459, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 129th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.127.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 11th this season, while he averages 28.11 putts per round (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|298.1
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|66.98%
|43.65%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.11
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|35
|29.01%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.05%
|15.87%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Lower has 186 points, ranking him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a -0.372 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.376 (he finished 37th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking 28th in the field at 0.775. In that event, he finished third.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.304 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.640) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished third in that event).
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.459
|-1.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.127
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.427
|-1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.660
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.099
|-2.207
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|8
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.