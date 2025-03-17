Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open, Takumi Kanaya ended the weekend at 13-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 looking for a better finish.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Kanaya's first time playing at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kanaya has an average finish of 33rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kanaya has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging 0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.89%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.78%
|12.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya last season participated in five tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Kanaya had his best performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot 10-under and finished 32nd (nine shots back of the winner).
Kanaya's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.854. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kanaya produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913. He finished 37th in that event.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.905), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Kanaya recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 37th in the field.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.120
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.