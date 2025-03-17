Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Kanaya delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.854. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kanaya produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.667. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kanaya's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.913. He finished 37th in that event.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Kanaya recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.905), which ranked 24th in the field.