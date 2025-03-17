K.H. Lee betting profile: Valspar Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee looks for a better result in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he finished ninth shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Lee has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Lee finished ninth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Lee's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|3/16/2023
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|4/29/2021
|29
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|3/21/2019
|W/D
|79
|+8
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lee has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051, which ranks 90th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.363 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|304.1
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|66.37%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.21
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|137
|23.10%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|17.54%
|16.20%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Lee has 71 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.165 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.769 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.351, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.051
|-1.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.363
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.070
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.233
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.476
|-2.091
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.