K.H. Lee betting profile: Valspar Championship

In his last five tournaments, Lee finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Lee has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.

K.H. Lee has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.