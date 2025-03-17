PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea reacts after missing a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee looks for a better result in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he finished ninth shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Lee has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Lee finished ninth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Lee's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024971-67-70-69-7
    3/16/20231974-68-75-66-1
    4/29/20212969-69-71-71-4
    3/21/2019W/D79+8

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Lee has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.091 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.051, which ranks 90th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 77th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.363 average that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 29.21 putts per round (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77304.1301.8
    Greens in Regulation %13866.37%56.48%
    Putts Per Round13029.2129.8
    Par Breakers13723.10%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance16317.54%16.20%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Lee has 71 points, ranking him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.165 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.129 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 2.769 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Lee recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.351, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.051-1.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.363-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0700.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.233-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.476-2.091

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

