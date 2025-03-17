Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Lanto Griffin of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Griffin has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Griffin last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|4/29/2021
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 0.007 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.138 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.380 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|304.9
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|67.78%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|94
|25.56%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.50%
|16.67%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- As of now, Griffin has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.153 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.003
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.380
|2.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.335
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.021
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.069
|2.138
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|71-67-66-71
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|2
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.