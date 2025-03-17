PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Lanto Griffin of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Lanto Griffin of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) when he tees off in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Valspar Championship .

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Griffin has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Griffin last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/2022MC72-78+8
    4/29/2021MC73-71+2

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 0.007 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.138 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.380 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 97th this season, and his 28.85 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67304.9307.4
    Greens in Regulation %11067.78%59.72%
    Putts Per Round9128.8528.9
    Par Breakers9425.56%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.50%16.67%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
    • As of now, Griffin has compiled 119 points, which ranks him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.153 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 25th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0030.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3802.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.335-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0210.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0692.138

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-68-69-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5175-70-76-67E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3673-66-71-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6671-68-74-71E2
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-71-72-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-76E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1065-67-67-70-1935
    July 25-283M Open4468-66-76-68-612
    September 12-15Procore Championship6171-70-73-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship5470-67-70-69-8--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2967-72-68-65-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6072-69-74-69-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1267-68-69-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6868-72-72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    January 16-19The American Express3471-67-66-71-1318
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open966-72-73-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-65-72-66-1131
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7267-69-73-74-52
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

