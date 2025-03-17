Lanto Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.153 mark ranked 24th in the field.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 4.028 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.534. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.350, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).