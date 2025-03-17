PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Stephan Jaeger enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 20th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Jaeger finished 27th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/16/20232766-72-72-74E
    3/17/2022MC76-68+2
    3/21/2019MC73-76+7

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Jaeger is averaging 0.857 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.145 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.096 average that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61305.9306.4
    Greens in Regulation %10967.82%50.93%
    Putts Per Round5228.4628.1
    Par Breakers2230.32%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%15.12%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Although Jaeger hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • Jaeger, who has 314 points, currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 21st in the field at 1.815.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.255.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.192, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1310.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.096-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.182-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4510.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5981.145

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-70-67-70-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-69-73-72+266
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-68-69-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship265-63-68-68-20--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-78+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry3672-67-71-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii368-68-62-67-15163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-72-73-67-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4475-70-74-72+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld666-64-66-71-1795
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2068-71-70-75-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW