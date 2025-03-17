Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five events, Jaeger has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.

Jaeger is averaging 0.857 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.