Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Valspar Championship
Stephan Jaeger enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 20th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Jaeger finished 27th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Jaeger's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|3/17/2022
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|3/21/2019
|MC
|73-76
|+7
Jaeger's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Jaeger is averaging 0.857 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 1.145 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.9 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.096 average that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 109th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.46 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|305.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|67.82%
|50.93%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.46
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|22
|30.32%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|15.12%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Although Jaeger hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- Jaeger, who has 314 points, currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 21st in the field at 1.815.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.650 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.255.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.192, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.131
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.096
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.182
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.451
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.598
|1.145
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-69-73-72
|+2
|66
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|2
|65-63-68-68
|-20
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|72-67-71-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|68-68-62-67
|-15
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-72-73-67
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|75-70-74-72
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|66-64-66-71
|-17
|95
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.