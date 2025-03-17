PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    After he finished 12th in this tournament in 2022, Shane Lowry has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, March 20-23.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Lowry has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2022, Lowry finished 12th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Lowry's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/20221269-68-68-68-11

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Lowry has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Shane Lowry has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 5.790 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lowry .

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 this season, which ranks 87th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.650.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11. He has broken par 29.01% of the time (35th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164293.0292.4
    Greens in Regulation %13966.36%53.06%
    Putts Per Round1828.1127.8
    Par Breakers3529.01%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance11315.43%10.83%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Lowry has 703 points, placing him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.584 (he finished second in that event).
    • Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.204.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.805.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.797, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.611) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0670.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6502.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.3691.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.3051.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3915.790

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-68-70-71-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship1375-67-70-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-65-68-130
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am266-70-65-68-19400
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3973-73-74-70+220
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1166-68-70-67-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard769-67-76-70-6225
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2072-71-74-67-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

