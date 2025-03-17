Shane Lowry betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.584 (he finished second in that event).

Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.204.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.805.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.797, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.