Sepp Straka betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka will play March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 14th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 5-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Straka's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Straka's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|3/21/2019
|46
|66-76-69-76
|+3
Straka's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka is averaging 1.235 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 3.740 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.907. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 75.00%.
- On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.60. He has broken par 32.59% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|295.5
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|75.00%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.60
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|8
|32.59%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.48%
|11.73%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- As of now, Straka has compiled 1200 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 5.668 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he put up a 3.677 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.199, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.228
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.907
|2.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.028
|-0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.321
|1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.428
|3.740
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|67-67-67-70
|-13
|59
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|288
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.