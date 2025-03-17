PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Sepp Straka will play March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 14th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 5-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Straka at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Straka's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Straka's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-72+2
    3/21/20194666-76-69-76+3

    Straka's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka is averaging 1.235 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 3.740 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228 (62nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.907. Additionally, he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 75.00%.
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.60. He has broken par 32.59% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151295.5294.3
    Greens in Regulation %275.00%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6128.6029.4
    Par Breakers832.59%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.48%11.73%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • As of now, Straka has compiled 1200 points, which ranks him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 5.668 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he put up a 3.677 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.199, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2280.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.9072.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.028-0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.3211.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.4283.740

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1167-67-67-70-1359
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard577-66-69-69-7288
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1470-68-71-74-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW