Sepp Straka betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.594.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he posted a 5.668 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he put up a 3.677 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.199, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.