4H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks for better results in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he took 64th shooting 3-over in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Stevens has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Stevens last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 64th with a score of 3-over.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20246470-71-73-73+3
    3/16/2023MC75-69+2

    Stevens' recent performances

    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average finishing position of 38th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.587 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.145 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57306.3305.3
    Greens in Regulation %10467.96%56.25%
    Putts Per Round11229.0729.4
    Par Breakers13523.15%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.41%14.93%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Stevens has 430 points, ranking him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.240 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778), which ranked 13th in the field.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3411.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.145-1.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.094-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0260.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.366-0.587

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2267-67-68-69-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship670-66-69-66-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-72-71-74+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4270-70-67-69-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5969-68-69-69-55
    January 16-19The American Express5172-66-67-72-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open269-73-71-68-7300
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1767-70-69-71-1160
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4473-67-71-67-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3172-71-72-72-130
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4078-70-74-70+419
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

