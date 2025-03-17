Samuel Stevens betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that event, he finished 17th.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.240 mark ranked sixth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778), which ranked 13th in the field.