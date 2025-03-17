Samuel Stevens betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens looks for better results in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he took 64th shooting 3-over in this tournament in 2024.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship, Stevens has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 3-over.
- Stevens last participated in the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 64th with a score of 3-over.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|3/16/2023
|MC
|75-69
|+2
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average finishing position of 38th in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -0.587 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.341 ranks 41st on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a 0.145 average that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 112th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|306.3
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|67.96%
|56.25%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.07
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|135
|23.15%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.41%
|14.93%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Stevens has 430 points, ranking him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in the field at 3.999. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.240 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he posted a 2.720 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.778), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.341
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.145
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.094
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.026
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.366
|-0.587
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|70-66-69-66
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|72-66-67-72
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|69-73-71-68
|-7
|300
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|67-70-69-71
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|73-67-71-67
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|72-71-72-72
|-1
|30
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
|19
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.