Beau Hossler betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 2.359. In that event, he finished 12th.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.272 (he finished 32nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.245. He finished 12th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.631), which ranked sixth in the field.