Beau Hossler betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 50th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Hossler missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hossler's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|3/16/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|4/29/2021
|39
|68-72-75-66
|-3
|3/21/2019
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Hossler's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging -0.813 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 86th, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (22nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|303.9
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|67.68%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.14
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|58
|27.53%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.14%
|13.58%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Currently, Hossler has 153 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 2.359. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.272 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.245. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.631), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.543
|-3.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.223
|1.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.262
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.286
|0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.227
|-0.813
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.