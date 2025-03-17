PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler hits the links March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) after a 50th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hossler has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Hossler missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Hossler's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC69-75+2
    3/16/2023MC73-73+4
    4/29/20213968-72-75-66-3
    3/21/2019MC75-73+6

    Hossler's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging -0.813 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.543, which ranks 167th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.9 yards) ranks 86th, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.223. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.14 putts per round (22nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86303.9299.9
    Greens in Regulation %11367.68%53.70%
    Putts Per Round2228.1429.2
    Par Breakers5827.53%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.14%13.58%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • Currently, Hossler has 153 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express, ranking third in the field at 2.359. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.272 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.245. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.631), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.543-3.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.2231.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2620.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2860.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.227-0.813

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6972-70-78-68E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3275-63-67-71-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3267-67-70-70-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5070-69-77-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

