Luke Clanton betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 6.456 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.910 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clanton produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.085. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.521). That ranked 21st in the field.