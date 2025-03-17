Luke Clanton betting profile: Valspar Championship
Luke Clanton enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following an 18th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Clanton is competing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Clanton's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Clanton has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke Clanton has averaged 315.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Clanton is averaging 1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Clanton is averaging 2.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|315.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton last season played eight tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Clanton had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 15-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
Clanton's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 6.456 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.910 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clanton produced his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.085. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.521). That ranked 21st in the field.
- Clanton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.619
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
