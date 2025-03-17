PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 20-23, Sami Valimaki will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 1-under and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Valimaki has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 45th, posting a score of 1-under.
    • Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Valimaki's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20244569-72-70-72-1

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has an average of 2.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.172 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a -0.028 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki's 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52307.4309.5
    Greens in Regulation %11467.65%51.54%
    Putts Per Round9428.8828.7
    Par Breakers10824.84%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.69%12.35%

    Valimaki's best finishes

    • Valimaki is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 71 points, Valimaki currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.050 mark ranked 27th in the field.
    • Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.214.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.787, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 15th.
    • Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.172-0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.028-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green148-0.229-1.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6952.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2670.733

    Valimaki's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-67-71-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-72+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1261-72-65-66-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-71-72-75+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6370-68-68-74-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-75+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6772-69-70-71+2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-77-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1568-75-73-71-146
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-67-72-70-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4863-72-73-69-78
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6970-71-82-74+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

