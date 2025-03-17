Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valspar Championship

Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki has an average of 2.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.