Sami Valimaki betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 20-23, Sami Valimaki will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 1-under and finished 45th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Valimaki has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2024. He finished 45th, posting a score of 1-under.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Valimaki's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Valimaki has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of 2.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging 0.733 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.172 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.4 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki owns a -0.028 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|307.4
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|67.65%
|51.54%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.88
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|108
|24.84%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.69%
|12.35%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- With 71 points, Valimaki currently ranks 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.050 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Valimaki produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.045.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki posted his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.214.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.787, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 15th.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.172
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.028
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|148
|-0.229
|-1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.695
|2.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.267
|0.733
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.