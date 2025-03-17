Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.223, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.