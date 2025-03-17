Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin placed 17th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Griffin's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
- Griffin finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|3/16/2023
|45
|69-72-72-73
|+2
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.905 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.105 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|302.6
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|69.93%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.15
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.51%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.38%
|13.27%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 391 points, Griffin currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.223, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.063
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.105
|1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.214
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.162
|2.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.545
|3.905
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|123
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|16
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.