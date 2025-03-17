PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin placed 17th in the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) .

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Griffin's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at the Valspar Championship.
    • Griffin finished 17th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241771-68-70-71-4
    3/16/20234569-72-72-73+2

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.142 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.905 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063 ranks 89th on TOUR this season, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a 0.105 average that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 124th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96302.6297.4
    Greens in Regulation %6269.93%62.35%
    Putts Per Round12429.1529.2
    Par Breakers11024.51%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.38%13.27%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • With 391 points, Griffin currently ranks 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.797 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.223, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.063-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.1051.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.2141.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1622.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.5453.905

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-65-67-67-18123
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-65-66-69-16123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-72-72-74+516
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW