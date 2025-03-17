Kris Ventura betting profile: Valspar Championship
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Valspar Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Ventura missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2021.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Ventura's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/29/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Ventura has an average of 1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ventura has an average of 3.109 in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.326 (43rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.5 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ventura ranks 63rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.245.
- On the greens, Ventura's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|313.5
|313.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|73.23%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.50
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|102
|25.00%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.14%
|13.89%
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura has not won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Ventura has collected 171 points, which ranks him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ventura put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking fourth in the field at 3.701.
- Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The American Express, ranking 10th in the field at 3.067. In that event, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 3.377 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.173, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Ventura recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.326
|1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.245
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.243
|-0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.194
|1.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.522
|3.109
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.