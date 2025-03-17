Kris Ventura betting profile: Valspar Championship

Ventura has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.1 yards in his past five starts.

Ventura has an average of 1.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.