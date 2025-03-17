Sam Ryder betting profile: Valspar Championship
In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Sam Ryder finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 aiming for better results.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ryder has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-over.
- Ryder last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 33rd with a score of 2-under.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|3/16/2023
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|3/17/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|4/29/2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|3/21/2019
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 2.938 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.596 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.380.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|302.8
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|69.91%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.54
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|63
|27.31%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|10.65%
|10.56%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Ryder has collected 106 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a -1.258 mark, which ranked him 62nd in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.932. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.495, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.596
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.380
|1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.083
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.643
|2.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.509
|1.840
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|8
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
