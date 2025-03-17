PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship, Sam Ryder finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Valspar Championship, Ryder has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Ryder last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 33rd with a score of 2-under.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20243369-70-78-65-2
    3/16/20231972-71-69-71-1
    3/17/2022MC69-72-1
    4/29/2021MC72-72+2
    3/21/2019MC74-70+2

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 2.938 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging 1.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.596 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.380.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.643 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages 28.54 putts per round (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95302.8302.3
    Greens in Regulation %6369.91%55.56%
    Putts Per Round5528.5428.8
    Par Breakers6327.31%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance810.65%10.56%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Ryder has collected 106 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a -1.258 mark, which ranked him 62nd in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.932. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.495, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.596-2.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3801.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.083-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.6432.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.5091.840

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-70-67-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-69-69-72-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-72-71-70-78
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1468-71-72-72-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

