Sam Ryder betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a -1.258 mark, which ranked him 62nd in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.561 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort this season was in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.932. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Ryder delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.495, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).