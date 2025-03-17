PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sam Burns betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Valspar Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Burns at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Burns has entered the Valspar Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Burns missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Burns' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC71-72+1
    3/16/2023669-73-70-67-5
    3/17/2022164-67-67-69-21
    4/29/2021167-63-69-68-17
    3/21/20193069-74-67-74E

    Burns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Burns has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Sam Burns has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.514, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.14%.
    • On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 27.55% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82304.0306.8
    Greens in Regulation %5670.14%57.10%
    Putts Per Round6828.6328.9
    Par Breakers5627.55%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.19%15.12%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has played seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Burns has 279 points, placing him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Burns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.922, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1150.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.514-2.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1760.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5821.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3600.074

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49
    July 18-20The Open Championship3176-69-65-80+629
    July 25-283M Open1270-65-69-69-1156
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-63-70-67-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship273-68-71-65-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1267-68-68-70-110
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1468-72-74-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry872-66-66-65-23155
    January 16-19The American Express2968-66-73-67-1427
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-69-70-71-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4970-69-74-66-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2471-74-72-69-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4876-71-73-74+614
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

