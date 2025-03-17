Sam Burns betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Burns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.922, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.