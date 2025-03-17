Sam Burns betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Burns didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Valspar Championship in 2024, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Burns has entered the Valspar Championship six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 10th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Burns missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Burns' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|3/16/2023
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|3/17/2022
|1
|64-67-67-69
|-21
|4/29/2021
|1
|67-63-69-68
|-17
|3/21/2019
|30
|69-74-67-74
|E
Burns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Burns has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Sam Burns has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 0.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.115 (80th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.0 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.514, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.14%.
- On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.63, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 27.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|304.0
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|70.14%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.63
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|56
|27.55%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.19%
|15.12%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has played seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Burns has 279 points, placing him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he produced a 3.821 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Burns produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.877.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 15th in the field at 2.017. In that tournament, he finished 48th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.922, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 48th.
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry. That ranked eighth in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.115
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.514
|-2.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.176
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.582
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.360
|0.074
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|76-69-65-80
|+6
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-65-69-69
|-11
|56
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-63-70-67
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|73-68-71-65
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|12
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|68-72-74-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|72-66-66-65
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|68-66-73-67
|-14
|27
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-74-66
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|71-74-72-69
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|76-71-73-74
|+6
|14
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.