Sahith Theegala betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed seventh shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2022.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Theegala finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Theegala's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/17/2022
|7
|67-71-67-67
|-12
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of -0.710 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a -0.263 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 27.35% of the time (61st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|304.0
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.32%
|45.68%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.31
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|61
|27.35%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|18.16%
|16.36%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Theegala, who has 117 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking 14th in the field at 2.063. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.969.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.073 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.928, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
- Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 17th in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.086
|-1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.263
|-1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.037
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.232
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.079
|-0.710
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|76-68-67-66
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-67-71-67
|-8
|16
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|71-73-69-80
|+5
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|67-72-72-71
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|74-66-69-71
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|72-76-69-68
|-3
|56
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.