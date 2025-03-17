PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Sahith Theegala looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Valspar Championship after he placed seventh shooting 12-under in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Theegala finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the Valspar Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Malnati posted an average driving distance of 291.6 (59th in field), hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Theegala's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/17/2022767-71-67-67-12

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Theegala has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of -0.710 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala owns a -0.263 average that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 65th on TOUR, while he ranks 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 27.35% of the time (61st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82304.0303.9
    Greens in Regulation %15764.32%45.68%
    Putts Per Round4028.3127.3
    Par Breakers6127.35%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance17318.16%16.36%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Theegala, who has 117 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking 14th in the field at 2.063. In that tournament, he finished 36th.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.969.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.073 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.928, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.086-1.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.263-1.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0370.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2321.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.079-0.710

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry3676-68-67-66-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-67-71-67-816
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5271-73-69-80+57
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5367-72-72-71-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5774-66-69-71-45
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1772-76-69-68-356
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-72+6--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5273-67-77-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW