Sahith Theegala betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking 14th in the field at 2.063. In that tournament, he finished 36th.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.969.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, as he posted a 3.073 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.928, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.