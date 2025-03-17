PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 20-23, Ryo Hisatsune will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 2-under and placed 33rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Hisatsune has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 33rd.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20243368-71-72-71-2

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 0.703 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 124th, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.37%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (127th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124298.4296.3
    Greens in Regulation %5270.37%58.33%
    Putts Per Round12729.1730.1
    Par Breakers12123.77%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9714.81%15.28%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Currently, Hisatsune sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 84 points.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.927. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.814.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.957, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1580.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1880.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.122-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.208-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2590.703

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1066-68-68-68-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW