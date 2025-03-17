Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 23: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan walks from the second tee during the final round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 20-23, Ryo Hisatsune will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 2-under and placed 33rd at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hisatsune has entered the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 33rd.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.
- Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 0.703 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 124th, while his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune ranks 72nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.188. Additionally, he ranks 52nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.37%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|298.4
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|52
|70.37%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.17
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.77%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|14.81%
|15.28%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Hisatsune sits 114th in the FedExCup standings with 84 points.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.927. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Hisatsune put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.814.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.413.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.957, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.158
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.188
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.122
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.208
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.259
|0.703
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
