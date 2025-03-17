Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valspar Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Hisatsune has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 14-under in his only recent appearance.

Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.