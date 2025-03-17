Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.331.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 10.099 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.388 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.188). That ranked in the field.