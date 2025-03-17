Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valspar Championship
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 60th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Vegas has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 38th.
- In 2024, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Vegas' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|3/16/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|3/17/2022
|27
|64-71-72-70
|-7
|4/29/2021
|48
|70-69-71-72
|-2
Vegas' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 51st.
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 317.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of -0.738 in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 60th, while his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.394 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 72.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|306.0
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|72.51%
|54.39%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.53
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|39
|28.65%
|19.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.33%
|12.57%
Vegas' best finishes
- Although Vegas hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Vegas has 359 points, placing him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.331.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 10.099 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.388 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.188). That ranked in the field.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.188
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.394
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.060
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.208
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|-0.738
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|18
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|5
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.