Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Valspar Championship

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas enters play March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) following a 60th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Valspar Championship, Vegas has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 38th.
    • In 2024, Vegas missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Vegas' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC73-70+1
    3/16/2023MC74-72+4
    3/17/20222764-71-72-70-7
    4/29/20214870-69-71-72-2

    Vegas' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 51st.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 317.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Vegas has an average of -0.738 in his past five tournaments.
    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.0 yards) ranks 60th, while his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas owns a 0.394 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 72.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas' -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60306.0317.6
    Greens in Regulation %2172.51%54.39%
    Putts Per Round15829.5329.5
    Par Breakers3928.65%19.88%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.33%12.57%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Although Vegas hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Vegas has 359 points, placing him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.331.
    • Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he put up a 10.099 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he posted a 3.388 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.188). That ranked in the field.
    • Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.978) in January 2025 at The Sentry, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1880.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.394-0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.0600.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.208-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.314-0.738

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5767-69-70-75-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4270-72-71-78+312
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4070-67-73-70-818
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-45
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

