Ryan Gerard betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Gerard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 11th in the field at 2.739. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 3.654 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.310.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Gerard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.923, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.