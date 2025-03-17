Ryan Gerard betting profile: Valspar Championship
Ryan Gerard shot 10-over and placed 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) March 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Gerard has played the Valspar Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-over and finishing 71st.
- With numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third), Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Gerard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/16/2023
|71
|72-71-74-77
|+10
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gerard has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Gerard has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.224 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 4.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.313 this season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 47th, while his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gerard owns a 0.370 mark (50th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gerard's 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 40th on TOUR this season, and his 28.77 putts-per-round average ranks 80th. He has broken par 28.54% of the time (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|308.4
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|69.44%
|53.70%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.77
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|41
|28.54%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.91%
|13.58%
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Currently, Gerard has 143 points, placing him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gerard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 11th in the field at 2.739. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Gerard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 3.654 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gerard's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.310.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Gerard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.923, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Gerard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.313
|2.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.370
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.076
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.385
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.991
|4.928
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|68-66-68-71
|-11
|31
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|72-69-69-78
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
