PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox will compete March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 20th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).

    Latest odds for Fox at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Fox missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Fox's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC76-69+3

    Fox's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging -1.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging -2.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20310.9312.8
    Greens in Regulation %12765.95%51.39%
    Putts Per Round11029.1429.1
    Par Breakers10124.07%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.03%17.01%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox last season played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Fox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 144-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Fox earned 377 points last season, which placed him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.175-0.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1060.008-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.2320.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.181-1.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.132-2.182

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6572-70-68-71+1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6372-66-71-72-34
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship2072-70-72-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW