Ryan Fox betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 20: Ryan Fox of New Zealand putts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox will compete March 20-23 in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 20th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 4-under at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Fox missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Peter Malnati posted numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Fox's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|76-69
|+3
Fox's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -1.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -2.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|310.9
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|65.95%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.14
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.03%
|17.01%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox last season played 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Fox's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 144-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Fox earned 377 points last season, which placed him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.175
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|0.008
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.232
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.181
|-1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.132
|-2.182
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.