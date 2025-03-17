Ryan Fox betting profile: Valspar Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.

Ryan Fox has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fox is averaging -1.790 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.