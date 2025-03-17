Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Rasmus Hojgaard struggled, missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He is seeking better results in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hojgaard has entered the Valspar Championship once in recent years (in 2021), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Hojgaard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/29/2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 316.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.076 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|316.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|18.75%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard took part in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 13-under and finished 12th in that event.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.596.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.627.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995 (he finished 21st in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.446
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
