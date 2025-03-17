Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.596.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.627.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.995 (he finished 21st in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, which was his best last season. That ranked 32nd in the field.