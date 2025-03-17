Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.667. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.057. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.854.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoshino recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.964, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.