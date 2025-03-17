Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Valspar Championship
Rikuya Hoshino enters the 2025 Valspar Championship March 20-23 after a 64th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent tournament.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hoshino's first time competing at the Valspar Championship.
- Peter Malnati finished with 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoshino has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hoshino hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoshino is averaging -0.943 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoshino is averaging -1.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.283 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoshino ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.112.
- On the greens, Hoshino has registered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR, while he ranks 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.67. He has broken par 21.91% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|294.7
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|66.36%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.67
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.91%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.58%
|12.85%
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- With 21 points, Hoshino currently ranks 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.667. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.057. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.854.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoshino recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.964, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 48th in the field (he finished 48th in that tournament).
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.283
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.112
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.207
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.406
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.784
|-1.327
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
