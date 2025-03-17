Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 21, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard enters play in Palm Harbor, Florida, USA, seeking better results March 20-23 in the 2025 Valspar Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Hojgaard is playing at the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of 2.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 4.266 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 last season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR with an average of 0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR, while he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58. He broke par 21.93% of the time (162nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|9.38%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard participated in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 14-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- Hojgaard's 532 points last season ranked him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.568.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468 (he finished 39th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.598 mark ranked in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.072, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|3.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|4.266
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
