Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship
Charley Hoffman will appear in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 54th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- In his last seven appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|3/16/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|3/17/2022
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|4/29/2021
|18
|68-66-70-74
|-6
|3/21/2019
|18
|69-74-69-70
|-2
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoffman has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 38th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.576.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|310.0
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|70.00%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|48
|27.78%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.83%
|15.97%
Hoffman's best finishes
- While Hoffman hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Hoffman has 172 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished 59th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.600, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.241
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.576
|1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.045
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.734
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.128
|0.207
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
