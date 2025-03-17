PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Charley Hoffman will appear in the 2025 Valspar Championship from March 20-23 after a 54th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In his last seven appearances at the Valspar Championship, Hoffman has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Valspar Championship in 2024.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati averaged 291.6 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 65.28% (fifth), and attempted 26.5 putts per round (11th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/2024MC72-71+1
    3/16/2023MC74-73+5
    3/17/2022MC77-74+9
    4/29/20211868-66-70-74-6
    3/21/20191869-74-69-70-2

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hoffman has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.920 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 0.207 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241, which ranks 58th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.0 yards) ranks 38th, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.576.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.734 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (105th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38310.0305.3
    Greens in Regulation %6070.00%48.26%
    Putts Per Round10529.0029.2
    Par Breakers4827.78%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.83%15.97%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • While Hoffman hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Hoffman has 172 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished 59th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.600, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.241-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5761.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0450.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.734-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1280.207

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6570-71-69-71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-67-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5971-65-68-71-55
    January 16-19The American Express565-63-69-71-20105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-75-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2565-69-71-68-1131
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5474-65-79-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

