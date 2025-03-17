Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.801.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished 59th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.738 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.600, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.