PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 20-23, Andrew Novak will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Novak at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Novak has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Novak last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 4-under.
    • Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/21/20241771-71-70-68-4
    3/16/20232772-70-71-71E
    3/17/2022MC73-70+1

    Novak's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141 this season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 126th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a -0.310 average that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.24, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126298.3295.2
    Greens in Regulation %16963.56%51.19%
    Putts Per Round2728.2428.2
    Par Breakers15921.56%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.11%13.49%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 406 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1410.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.310-2.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.4501.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3030.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5840.071

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3474-73-65-78+226
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW