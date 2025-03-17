Andrew Novak betting profile: Valspar Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 20-23, Andrew Novak will aim to build upon his last performance at the Valspar Championship. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 17th at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Valspar Championship, Novak has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Novak last played at the Valspar Championship in 2024, finishing 17th with a score of 4-under.
- Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.577 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 2.456 in SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 in SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati's average driving distance was 291.6 (59th in field), he hit 65.28% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 26.5 putts per round (11th) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/21/2024
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|3/16/2023
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|3/17/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Novak's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Novak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 0.071 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.141 this season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 126th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 112th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak sports a -0.310 average that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.24, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|298.3
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|63.56%
|51.19%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.24
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.56%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.11%
|13.49%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Novak ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings with 406 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.141
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.310
|-2.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.450
|1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.303
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.584
|0.071
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.