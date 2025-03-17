Andrew Novak betting profile: Valspar Championship

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2025, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261.

Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.764. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.717 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.